Calvin Carl Sorgatt

Calvin Carl Sorgatt, 82, of Ocqueoc Township passed away June 26, 2022 at home. He was born April 21, 1940 in Onaway to Harry and Erma (Getty) Sorgatt.

He is survived by many cousins and friends.

No services are planned.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.