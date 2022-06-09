Posen’s Class of 2022 to graduate Friday

Posen High School is set to graduate 18 seniors in the Class of 2022. The class is led by four valedictorians with perfect 4.0 grade point averages (GPA) and one salutatorian, each of whom will give an address at Friday’s commencement. The ceremony is set for Friday (June 10, 2022) at 7:30 p.m. on the football field.

Makayla Kamyszek, the daughter of Jenna and Greg Kamyszek is a co-valedictorian. She plans to attend Alpena Community College to play softball and basketball while studying in the nursing program.

Elizabeth Romel, co-valedictorian, is the daughter of John and Ariane Romel. She will attend the University of Michigan in the fall to pursue and education leading to a career in speech pathology.

Sophia Romel is the daughter of Chad and Jessica Romel and is a co-valedictorian. She will attend Grand Valley State University to pursue a degree in physical therapy.

Co-valedictorian Leah Themel is the daughter of Laura and Dan Themel. She plans to attend Central Michigan University to pursue a degree leading to a career as a physician.

Salutatorian Abigail Schellie (3.90 GPA) is the daughter of Sherri Zdybel Colburn and John Colburn. She plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University to pursue a career in nursing.

The Rev. Jeff Ryan will give the invocation and teacher Stephanie Dege will present the Class of 2022.

School board president Andrew Stone will address the class and superintendent of schools Michelle Wesner will offer concluding remarks.

The class motto is “Live in the Moment,” the class color is salmon, the class flower is the white rose and the class song is “Five More Minutes” by Scotty McCreery.

The Class of 2022 is the 81st group to graduate from Posen High School.