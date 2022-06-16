William Russell Neddermeyer Sr.

William Russell Neddermeyer Sr., 82, of Hubbard Lake passed away peacefully with his family by his side June 8, 2022. He was born January 26, 1940 in Romeo to William and Martha Neddermeyer. He is survived by his wife Carol, their three children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Visitation was at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hubbard Lake Tuesday and Wednesday through time of his funeral with the Rev. Joseph Llewellyn officiating.

Alpena Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2496 accorded military honors at the church immediately following.

Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church in memory of William Russell Neddermeyer Sr.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.