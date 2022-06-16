Barbara “Barb” Joan Berndt

Barbara "Barb" Joan Berndt, 85, of Rogers City passed away peacefully December 19, 2021 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born on October 4, 1936 in Detroit to Henry and Marion (Frankford) Grabenstein. Barb is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Berndt Sr.; children, Dawn Schram (Berndt), Cheryl Berndt and Robert (Nadene) Berndt Jr.; a sister, Elaine (Jon) Lyons; a sister-in-law, Bernadine Baxter (Berndt); five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, June 18, from 11 a.m. through time of her Celebration of Life at noon. Lite refreshments will be served at the funeral home immediately following.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.