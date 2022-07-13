NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THIS FIRM IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT THE NUMBER BELOW IF YOU ARE IN ACTIVE MILITARY DUTY. ATTN PURCHASERS: This sale may be rescinded by the foreclosing mortgagee. In that event, your damages, if any, shall be limited solely to return of the bid amount tendered at sale, plus interest. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE BY ADVERTISEMENT: Notice is given under section 3212 of the revised judicature act of 1961, 1961 PA236, MCL 600.3212, that the following mortgage will be foreclosed by a sale of the mortgaged premises, or some part of them, at a public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash or cashier’s check at the place of holding the circuit court in Presque Isle County, starting promptly at 11:00 A.M., on September 2, 2022. The amount due on the mortgage may be greater on the day of the sale. Placing the highest bid at the sale does not automatically entitle the purchaser to free and clear ownership of the property. A potential purchaser is encouraged to contact the county register of deeds office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge a fee for this information. MORTGAGE SALE: Default has been made in the conditions of a mortgage made by Brandon Michael Jones and Victoria Marie Jones, the Mortgagors, and Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, the original Mortgagee, dated August 12, 2019, and recorded on August 21, 2019, as Instrument No. 201900007149, in Presque Isle County Records, Michigan and last assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, the Foreclosing Assignee, as documented by an Assignment of Mortgage dated February 28, 2022, and recorded on February 28, 2022, as Instrument No. 202200000676, in Presque Isle County Records, Michigan, on which mortgage there is claimed to be due and owing as of the date of this Notice, the sum of Two Hundred Four Thousand Two Hundred Fifty Nine and 84/100 U.S. Dollars ($204,259.84). Said premise is situated at 19378 Hackett Lake Hwy, Onaway, MI 49765 in the Township of Allis, Presque Isle County, Michigan, and is described as: TOWNSHIP OF ALLIS, COUNTY OF PRESQUE ISLE, STATE OF MICHIGAN, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS: ALL THAT PART OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4, SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST DESCRIBED AS: COMMENCING AT THE EAST 1/4 CORNER OF SAID SECTION; THENCE SOUTH 89°54’48” WEST 2591.99 FEET ALONG THE EAST-WEST 1/4 LINE AND THE CENTERLINE OF 5 MILE HIGHWAY TO THE CENTER CORNER OF SECTION 33 AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 01°12’20” WEST 1298.88 FEET ALONG THE NORTH-SOUTH 1/4 LINE; THENCE SOUTH 89°56’48” EAST 682.33 FEET ALONG THE 1/8TH LINE; THENCE SOUTH 01°12’20” EAST 1297.22 FEET TO THE EAST-WEST 1/4 LINE AND THE CENTERLINE OF 5 MILE HIGHWAY; THENCE SOUTH 89°54’48” WEST 682.30 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING The redemption period shall be 6 months (180 Days) from the date of such sale, unless determined abandoned in accordance with MCLA 600.3241a, in which case the redemption period shall be 30 days from the date of such sale. Pursuant to Chapter 32 of the Revised Judicature Act of 1961, if the property is sold at foreclosure sale the borrower will be held responsible to the person who buys the property at the mortgage foreclosure sale or to the mortgage holder under MCLA 600.3278 for damaging the property during the redemption period. ATTENTION HOMEOWNER: If you are a military service member on active duty, if your period of active duty has concluded less than 90 days ago, or if you have been ordered to active duty, please contact the attorney for the party foreclosing the mortgage at the telephone number stated in this notice. Dated: 06/30/2022 For More Information, please call: Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A. Attorneys for Servicer 255 South Orange Avenue, Suite 900 Orlando, Florida 32801 (855) 287-0240 Matter No. MI-000979-22

(07-14)(08-04)