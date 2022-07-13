Richard Dean Wright
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate
CASE NO. and JUDGE
21-10214-DE
Hon. Erik J. Stone P29088
Court address: 151 East Huron Avenue, P.O. Box 110, Rogers City, MI 49779. Court telephone no
Estate of Richard Dean Wright. Date of birth: 11-5-1941.
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Richard Dean Wright, died 3-21-20. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Janele Wright and Michele Wood, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 151 E. Huron, P.O. Box 110, Rogers City, MI 49779 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: 7-6-22
Janele Wright
719 East E St.
Oakdale, CA 95361
209-252-2753