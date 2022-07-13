STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Decedent’s Estate

CASE NO. and JUDGE

21-10214-DE

Hon. Erik J. Stone P29088

Court address: 151 East Huron Avenue, P.O. Box 110, Rogers City, MI 49779. Court telephone no

. (989)734-3268.

Estate of Richard Dean Wright. Date of birth: 11-5-1941.

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Richard Dean Wright, died 3-21-20. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Janele Wright and Michele Wood, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 151 E. Huron, P.O. Box 110, Rogers City, MI 49779 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: 7-6-22

Janele Wright

719 East E St.

Oakdale, CA 95361

209-252-2753