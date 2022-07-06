Judith “Judy” Ann Wozniak, 77, of Rogers City; beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went to be with her loving Lord and husband Norman “Norm” of 47 years Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

She was born in Alpena December 12, 1944 to Herbert and Amanda (Kreft) Domke.

Judith graduated from Rogers City High School in 1962. She and Norman married June 9, 1961 and were lifelong residents of Rogers City. She worked at Rogers City Medical Group as a receptionist, in addition to 15 years in customer service at Calcite Credit Union. Judy was always crocheting and made beautiful blankets for each of her children and grandchildren, as well as many other items for others. Judy enjoyed family fun times, playing a variety of card games, including her favorites, cribbage and spitzer and was an avid skip bo player. She also enjoyed being with friends, often playing bingo with her extensive lucky bingo card collection. Judy was a collector of many different decorative knickknacks and there was something new to see in her home at every visit. Judy devoted endless hours to a hobby of capturing all of the family and friends’ gatherings and activities with extensive volumes of photo albums. Her collection of albums shares endless stories of the life experiences of Norm and her. Judy devoted much time to the Wozniak family history by completing the family genealogy record of the Wozniak family tree. Judith enjoyed many years of family gatherings with her husband as part of ‘Campin Cousins’ and members of Little Pines Camp. She was a member of St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church.

She is survived by her two children; Jacquelyn (Joel) Cooper of Augusta and Mark (Lisa) Wozniak of Livonia; grandchildren, Vanessa Krajnik of Lansing, Veronica Krajnik of Grand Rapids, Jamison Krajnik of Grand Rapids, Brad (Ashley) Wozniak of Farmington and Nichole (Richie) Thorburn of Allen Park; eight great-grandchildren, Amara, Maliik, Judah, Nora, Jordan, Harper, Roman and Remi; and a brother, Gerald Domke, Rogers City.

