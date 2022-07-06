Herbert “Herb” Stock Jr.

Herbert "Herb" Stock Jr., 85, of Millersburg passed away at home March 4, 2022. He was born July 25, 1936 in North Allis Township to Herbert and Pearl (Whittaker) Stock. He is survived by his son, Herbie; two sisters, Lois (Bruce) Price and Minnie (James) Wilkinson all of Onaway; a brother, Samuel Stock of New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with military honors will take place at North Allis Township Cemetery Friday, July 8, at 2 p.m. where Onaway’s George C. Garms Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5857 will accord military honors and Case Township Fire Department will be in attendance in recognition of Herb’s many years of service.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.