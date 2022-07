STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Decedent’s Estate

FILE NO. 22-017479-DE

Hone. Erik J. Stone, P29088

Court address: 151 E Huron Ave, PO Box 110, Rogers City, MI 49779. Court telephone no. (989) 734-3268.

Estate of Lawrence Dziesinski. Date of birth: 08/24/1940.

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS:

The decedent, Lawrence Dziesinski, died 11/20/2021. Creditors of the decedent

are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Janet M. Dziesinski, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 151 Huron Ave, PO Box 110, Rogers City, MI49779 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: July 12, 2022

Janet M. Dziesinski

146 Canterbury Lane

Alpena, MI 49707

(989) 595-2344

Thomas J. LaCross P36751

312 W. Chisholm St.

Alpena, MI 49707

(989) 262-0062