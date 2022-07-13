STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Decedent’s Estate

CASE NO. and JUDGE

22-10326-DE

JUDGE ERIK J. STONE

Court address: 151 E. Huron Avenue, P.O. Box 110, Rogers City, MI 49779. Court telephone no. 989-734-3268.

Estate of Kenneth Robert Richards. Date of birth: 10/12/25.

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Kenneth Robert Richards, died 12/12/21. Cr

editors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Micki Richards Thomas, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 151 E. Huron Ave., P.O. Box 110, Rogers City, MI 49779 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: 07/11/2022

Micki Richards Thomas

6196 N. Burkhart

Howell, MI 48855

517-302-1205

David E. Prine P40590

2130 W. Grand River Ave.,

P.O. 686

Howell, MI 48844-0686

517-548-5310