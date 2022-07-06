Misiak public notice

STATE OF MICHIGAN

PROBATE COURT

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Decedent’s Estate

CASE NO. and JUDGE

Hon. Erik J. Stone P29088

Court address: 151 East Huron Avenue, P.O. Box 110, Rogers City, MI 49779. Court telephone no. 989-734-3268.

Estate of John Stanley Misiak. Date of birth: 01/07/1927.

TO ALL CREDITORS:

NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, John Stanley Misiak, died 10-12-2021. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Marie Wisniewski, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 151 E. Huron Ave., Rogers City, MI 49779 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.

Date: 06/30/3022

Marie Wisniewski

1200 East Heythaler Hwy

Rogers City, MI 49779

989-330-0499