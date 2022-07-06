Misiak public notice
STATE OF MICHIGAN
PROBATE COURT
PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Decedent’s Estate
CASE NO. and JUDGE
Hon. Erik J. Stone P29088
Court address: 151 East Huron Avenue, P.O. Box 110, Rogers City, MI 49779. Court telephone no. 989-734-3268.
Estate of John Stanley Misiak. Date of birth: 01/07/1927.
TO ALL CREDITORS:
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, John Stanley Misiak, died 10-12-2021. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Marie Wisniewski, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 151 E. Huron Ave., Rogers City, MI 49779 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.
Date: 06/30/3022
Marie Wisniewski
1200 East Heythaler Hwy
Rogers City, MI 49779
989-330-0499