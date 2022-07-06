Hughes public notice
NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
Trust Estate
Estate of Florence Marie Hughes
Date of Birth: March 6, 1930
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Florence Marie Hughes, Grantor of the Lloyd and Florence Hughes Trust dated January 13, 2004 who lived at 12189 Miller Street, Millersburg, Michigan, died on June 14, 2022.
Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the decedent, her estate, or her trust will be forever barred unless presented to Joanna Haneckow, Co-Trustee of the Lloyd and Florence Hughes within 4 months after the date of this publication of this notice.
July 15, 2022
Joanna Haneckow
11597 Breezy Pt. Dr.
Plainwell, Michigan 49080