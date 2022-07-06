Emma Jo Carr

Emma Jo Carr, 85, of Rogers City passed away July 2, 2022 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born July 1, 1937 in McComas, West Virginia to Sonker and Virginia (Browning) Sizemore. Emma is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Bud) Smith of Hawks; two granddaughters; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Ricky (Doris) Sizemore of Texas; and a sister-in-law, Sue Sizemore of Texas

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, July 7) from 4-8 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at the Rogers City Baptist Church from 10 a.m. until time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Rogers officiating.

Burial will follow at the Ocqueoc Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Bethel Christian Youth Camp, 8644 S Ward Branch Road, Hawks, MI 49743 in Memory of Emma Carr.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.