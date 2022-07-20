Patricia E. Palazzolo

Patricia E. Palazzolo, 79, of Washington, MI, passed away July 14, 2022. Beloved wife of Anthony “Tony” for 55 incredible years. Loving mother of Michael (Amy) and Kathryn (Matthew) Szalach. Proud and adored grandmother of Patrick, Emily and Ella. Cherished sister of Dorothy (Ron) Raniszewski, John Zakshesky and James Zakshesky. ault'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> ault'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

She was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Helen Zakshesky.

Patricia was born in Alpena and raised in Posen. She taught English in Utica Schools for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Cancun and her trip to Graceland to see Elvis and absolutely loved spending time with her family.

Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, July 26, from 3-8 p.m. at Wujek – Calcaterra & Sons Inc., (Shelby) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Road. Memorial Mass is set for Wednesday, July 27, gathering from 9:30 until 10 a.m. Memorial Mass is at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 54045 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Twp, MI 48315 (Btw. 24 & 25 Mile Road). Please share memories with the family at their online guestbook at WujekCalcaterra.com.