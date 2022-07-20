Patricia “Pat” Ann Diamond, 89, of Traverse City, died July 1, 2022.

Pat was born February 22, 1933 in Rogers City the youngest and 11th child to Anthony and Mary (Przybala) Hilla.

She graduated from Rogers City High School in 1951.

Pat married and had two daughters, Christie and Lynn and then later moved to Cheboygan and remarried and had her son, Gary.

Pat moved to Minneapolis and worked for Donaldson Department Store for many years. She relocated to Hilton Head, South Carolina and managed a gift shop at a local resort. Pat moved back to Traverse City in 1996. She retired from Act II in Traverse City.

All through her life, Pat made forever friends. She was kind, thoughtful, smart, witty and had a quick dry sense of humor.

Pat was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church. She loved and was loved by her family and friends. She loved reading, flowers, the outdoors and attending symphonies with friends. She cherished her time with her family and grandchildren who gave her the nickname of Grandma Dimey.

Pat is survived by children, Christie (Gregg) Bonnell of Interlochen, Lynn (Paul) Ketelhut of Minneapolis, M

innesota and Gary (Kelley) Diamond of Grass Valley, California; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings; Theodor, Clarence, Edward, Alice, Leo Hilla, Cecile Miller, Helen Grub, Anthony Hilla, Esther Smith and Loraine Murphy.

Pat donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at the University of Michigan Medical School.

A Celebration of Life will be held July 31 from 1-4 p.m. at Grow Benzie Community Center, 5885 Frankfort Hwy, Benzonia, MI 49616.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more.