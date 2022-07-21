Six contestants to vie for title of Miss Nautical Coast

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

Six contestants will be vying for the title of Miss Nautical Coast, now in its second year, with limited seating available at the Hentkowski Funeral Home Friday, July 29. The contestants will be selling tickets for the event, that begins with the doors opening at 6:15 p.m. followed by a meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. The pageant starts at 7 p.m. with Mikaela Bannon, the reigning Miss Volunteer Michigan, hosting the event.

The pageant is open to young ladies ages 16-19 who live in Presque Isle County. This is different from the Miss Rogers City pageant, that has not been conducted since 2019, that covered only the Rogers City school district. The contestants are Alayna Sorget, Lylian Bickhardt, Jadyn Hanson, Josephine Bellmore, Morgan Bruning and Elizabeth Romel. (Profiles of the contestants are found in the print edition of the Advance.)

CONTESTANTS WILL be judged on performance at the meet and greet, an essay, interview and evening gown. There will also be a congeniality award and a special award given by the directors for most diligent. Missy Bannon is pageant director and Nicole Bannasch will be assisting.

A Hawaiian theme is set for the pageant with the recent participants in the princess program invited to attend. Raffle baskets will be available and a silent auction for artwork created by the contestants.