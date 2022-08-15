Macy Kroll is Miss Posen 2022

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

For the first time since 2019, there is a new Miss Posen. Macy Kroll, 17, who will be a senior at Posen High School, is Miss Posen 2022. She is the daughter of Jacob and Tammy Kroll and was crowned at Friday’s pageant.

She won the talent portion with a self-choreographed pointe dance to the song “You Will Be Found.” She also won the coordination award along with the poise and appearance award.

“I was so suprized because I thought everybody did so well. It could have cone to anyone of us. I was just so happy,” Macy said.

She has been a student at the Dance Center since she was four year-old, and her expertise showed with a winning presentation.

“I love dancing to pointe and I wanted to choose a song that told a story,” she said.

Shelby Donajkowski, the daughter of Megan Kuznicki and Nick Donajkowski, earned first runner-up. She performed a piano instrumental to “Once Upon a Dream” from “Sleeping Beauty” for her talent presentation.

Madison Kamyszek, the daughter of Greg and Jenna Kamyszek, earned second runner-up. She solved three Rubic’s Cubes in less than three minutes for her talent presentation.

Other contestants were Sofya Hincka, the daughter of Eric and Tammy Hincka and Shelby Brisbois, the daughter of Richard and Nancy Sitar.

Ernie Romel, the father of three former Miss Posens in daughters Amanda, Rachel and Erika, served as host of the event. He brought tears to the eyes of many when he gave tribute to his late friend Randy Idalski, who had served as host for several years.

The Posen Potato Festival returned in 2021 but the pageant remained canceled due to a lack of interest and a venue. That return thrilled the participants and organizers of the pageant, including pageant director Rachel Rhode.