Clarence Leo Hincka Sr., 77, of Pulawski Township passed away peacefully at home August 27, 2022.

He was born September 14, 1944 in Pulawski Township to Anthony and Elizabeth (Romel) Hincka.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Bernadine; six children, Eric (Tammy) Hincka of Posen, Clarence Jr. (Beth) Hincka of Posen, Todd (Elizabeth) Hincka of Rogers City, William (Mandee) Hincka of Posen, Aaron (Jacquelyn) Hincka of Rogers City and Roxann (Brian) Knopf of Rogers City; 21 grandchildren, Korynn, Izaiah, Eyan, Sofya, Jordan, Nicholas, Jenna, Brenna, Alexander, Ethan, Madison, DruAnthony, Tyler, Grayson, Ella, Noraa, Maximus, Samson, Augustus, Calvin and Baby K; six great-grandchildren, Jozlyn, Kenzie, Dominic, Felix, Maeve and Baby S.; two brothers, Casimir (Bonnie) Hincka of Posen and David Hincka of Posen; four sisters, Mary Hincka of Posen, Cecelia Hollis of Flint, Margaret (Jerry) Reed of Swartz Creek and Jacqueline Calhoun of Posen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Elizabeth; eight siblings, Lillian Haske, Genevieve Ellison, Delores Haske, Anthony Hincka, Louis Hincka, Raymond Hincka, Elizabeth Hincka; and an infant sister, Caroline. On August 26, 1967 he married Bernadine Baller at St. Casimir Catholic Church.

Clarence owned and operated Hincka Logging for more than 50 years. Faith, Family, Work, was a motto he lived by

. He never worked on Sunday or any Catholic Holy Day, those days were devoted to the Lord and family.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, September 1) from 4-8 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish wake service at 7 p.m.

Visitation will resume Friday at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Hospice of Michigan.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.