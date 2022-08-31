Joan Eileen Stirnemann

Joan Eileen Stirnemann, 86, of Rogers City, formerly of Waterford passed away at home August 25, 2022. She was born August 7, 1936 in Highland Park to Henry and Frances (Cooper) Souter. Joan is survived by her husband, Richard; four children, Carolynn (David) Walters of Rogers City, Mark (Leah) Stirnemann of Dalton, Georgia, Rick Stirnemann of Rogers City and Eric (Martha) Stirnemann of Romeo; 14 grandchildren; and 56 great-grandchildren. Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, August 30, through time of her funeral with her son-in-law, the Rev. David Walters officiating.

A second funeral will take place at noon Tuesday, September 6, at Troy Christian Chapel, 400 Long Lake Road with visiting from 10 a.m. though time of her second funeral with the Rev. Ted Miller officiating.

Interment will follow at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley.

If anyone would like to contribute Bibles in memory of Joan Stirnemann through the Gideon’s, they may do so in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.