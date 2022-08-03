Dennis Earl Grulke, 79, of Rogers City passed away July 30, 2022 at Medilodge in Rogers City. He was born November 28, 1942 in Belknap Township to Arthur and Edna (Klee) Grulke.

Dennis is survived by his two children, Lisa Benscoter and Christopher (Jane) Grulke; four grandchildren; three brothers, Carl Grulke, Dale (Beverly) Grulke and Royce Grulke; two sisters, Ellen (Marv) Hopp and Joyce Schwiesow; and sisters-in-law, June Grulke and Jackie Grulke.

