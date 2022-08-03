Roger Dale Frye

Roger Dale Frye, 77, of Hillman passed away peacefully with his family by his side July 27, 2022. He was born to Violet Morgan in Rogers City April 14, 1945 and was known by friends there as "Butch." Roger is survived by his wife of 58 years, Bonnie; his daughter, Lisa (David) Scarniac; sons, John (Wendy) Frye and Jeff Frye; a son-in-law, Michael Hachigian; and sibling, Rae Tulgestka. Roger was blessed with four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hillman Tuesday, August 2, through time of Mass with the Rev. James Siler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.