Hans W. Hatopp died peacefully in line with his love of numbers at 7:22 p.m., July 22, 2022. He was born in 1932 in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, to George and Marie Hatopp, who emigrated from Germany. He spent his career as a math and drafting professor at Alpena Community College (ACC). He moved his young family from Clintonville, Wisconsin to Alpena in the early 1960s, building a life in the Lake Huron town with his late former wife, Barb Stoy and his four children. He is survived by three of his children and their families. Hans loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild! He was a thoughtful conversationalist and good listener, deeply considering all angles of a problem. He went to college at University of Wisconsin (UW)-Stout on the GI Bill of Rights after serving four years, 1950-54, in the Air Force, when he was honorably discharged as a master sergeant. He earned a master’s degree at UW-Stout, as well, and advanced engineering degrees from both University of Illinois and University of Houston. His lifelong love of aviation led him to flying radio-controlled airplanes throughout the Midwest. Hans spent many enjoyable hours at the flying field and always traveled with a plane.

His kindness and sense of humor will be sorely missed by his family and friends. He made the world a better place. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Alpena Community College Foundation in Hans’ name. Gifts may be made online: https://discover.alpenacc.edu/donate.php or mail a check to ACC Foundation, 665 Johnson St., Alpena, MI 49707. A memorial service is planned for October 8.