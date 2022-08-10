Marianne Kalivoda Hall (Kellie) was born in Oak Park, Illinois October 9, 1931. She was a lifelong Cubs’ fan. Her parents were the late Joseph and Olive Kalivoda. She was very proud of her 100 percent Bohemian heritage (now the Czech Republic). She graduated from Oak Park High School in 1949 and entered Carleton College that fall. She met Beach, the love of her life, at a first-year picnic and they started dating shortly thereafter. At the picnic, a high school friend introduced her to Beach by her nickname Kellie and he called her Kellie the rest of her life. Kellie was one of the first four women to graduate from Carleton with a major in economics. While there, she was a member of Mortar Board, worked on the college newspaper and, along with Beach, co-edited the Carleton 1951 yearbook. She also organized and published the newsletter for her Carleton class for many years prior to her death.

Following graduation, Kellie worked in the economics research section of the American Medical Association where she helped with the research that resulted in physicians and other medical self-employed persons continuing to be excluded from Social Security.

Following her marriage to Beach on August 27, 1954, she moved to the Washington D.C., area where she worked at the Pentagon for Army Intelligence. Moving to an apartment in a pre-Civil War farmhouse with acreage south of Alexandria, Virginia changed her life for most of the next 35 years. She and Beach thoroughly enjoyed the country and, as a result, built a country home after moving to Muncie, Indiana in 1956 and then bought a country home in Oakland Township after Beach was transferred to General Motors Central Office in 1972. After moving to Muncie, Kellie became a homemaker, a golfer, a gardener, a sailor, and a volunteer for many organizations, while she helped Veronica, Kenneth and David grow up. These activities continued and expanded after moving to the Rochester area, north of Detroit in 1972. Kellie grew up going to the Alpine Resort in Door County, Wisconsin with her parents and the Hall family continued that tradition, including the fourth generation, until 2019. An advent golfer, she was a club champion at courses in Muncie and Rochester. She also managed the family finances. Her financial acumen, the “Kellie Hall mutual fund,” as Beach called it, ultimately resulted in several Kellie Hall sponsored charitable funds at Community Foundation of Northeast Michigan, including a new one in her memory. As a result of sailing into the Rogers City Marina for several years, the Halls bought their home in 1982 and moved to the city in 1992. Sailing a chartered sailboat with friends and family, both Kellie and Beach sailed the Caribbean and Greece along with visiting many U.S. and Canadian areas. They also traveled on college sponsored alumni trips on both land and water in the U.S. and overseas.

In Rogers City, she belonged to the Women’s Civic League, was a member of the Habitat for Humanity board, founded the Happy Bookers book discussion group and joined Kiwanis. Her garden “giveaways” are to be found growing all over the Rogers City area.

As a lifelong Presbyterian, Kellie was an ordained Elder and Deacon, as well as a trained Stephen’s Minister. She served churches in one way or another, generally in financial areas, wherever she lived. Among other contributions, she edited the Presbytery of Detroit’s newsletter for many years.

She died May 1, 2022, following a stroke several days earlier. She is survived by her husband, Beach; her daughter, Ver

onica Frost; her son, David (Lynn); and a loved granddaughter. Her nephew, Jack; her niece, Jeanne Kalivoda Meyers; her grand-niece, Natalie, and Natalie’s two children, Jacob and Catherine all live in California. Her brother, Jack, pre-deceased her, as well as her son Kenneth.

Memorials may be given to Westminster Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund or Hall Fund for Northeast Michigan in Memory of Kellie Hall. Both charities may be found at cfnem.org (Community Foundation of Northeast Michigan).

The service may be viewed live on Facebook (search for Westminster Presbyterian Church of Rogers City.)

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, August 19, from 4 till 7 p.m. Visitation will resume Saturday at 10 a.m. through time of her memorial service at 11 a.m. with Revs. Dr. Greg and Karen Zurakowski officiating. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.