Helen V. “Babe” Berg, 98, of Rogers City passed away in Rogers City August 4, 2022 while holding her granddaughter’s hand.

She was born November 12, 1923 in Rogers City to Alfred and Helen (Wyant) Peltz. She is survived by granddaughter, Melissa Misner of Lansing; great-grandson, Kaiden; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary when the date is set for her memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Luke Episcopal Church or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.