James “Jim” Dietlin

James "Jim" Dietlin, 83, of Posen passed away at home August 21, 2022. He was born June 4, 1939 in Rogers City to Henry and Margaret (Schepke) Dietlin. Jim is survived by his wife, Janet; six children, Joseph (Michelle) Dietlin of Rochester Hills, James Dietlin of Traverse City, Jean Dietlin of Florida, Jason Dietlin of Posen, Judy (Tim) Styma of Florida and John (Jessica) Dietlin of Alpena; 14 grandchildren; a brother, Ralph (Mary) Dietlin of Mt. Morris; two sisters, Margaret Francisco of Davison and Julie (Rick) Szakaly of Belleville; and two sisters-in-law, Ursula Dietlin of Ossineke and Donna Dietlin of Rogers City. Visitation was at St. Casimir Catholic Church Monday, August 29, through time of his Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Burial followed at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Posen First Responders or Friends Together.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.