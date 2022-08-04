Nautical City Festival at full speed in Rogers City

With two days already in the books, the Nautical City Festival is gearing up for a busy four days. The festival began with the Miss Nautical Coast queen’s pageant last Friday and steamed into Tuesday with the Sailors’ Memorial, city band concert and trivia night at the big tent. Festival Wednesday began with chalk art for the kiddies with the queen’s court, the kiddie parade and then the Texas hold ’em tournament in the tent.

Below are highlights from the weekend’s schedule of events.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

1 – 4 pm – Walk-In Bingo, at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park.

4:30 – 6 pm – Spaghetti Dinner: At the Rogers City Area Senior & Community Center,131 E. Superior St. Cost: $13. – drive-thru only.

7 – 10 pm – The Borderline 3 Band, admission $3 at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

10 am & 1 pm – Tour Carmeuse Americas’ Quarry. Narrated bus tour: children under 14 $5; adults $10. Purchase tickets at the PICHM gift shop. Advance purchases recommended. No telephone reservations. bus tours leave from the PICHM gift shop, 175-185 W. Michigan Ave.

10 am – 2 pm – Giant Equipment Display, at main gate of Calcite. giant equipment used daily in Calcite mining operations.

10 am – 6 pm – Juried Arts & Crafts Show, at courthouse square.

Noon – 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, cost $40 (MS), $50 (HS) and adults. Pre-register – contact: Amanda 989-733-0064, at marina parking lot, brackets, middle school, high school, & adults rules meeting 11:30, play starts at noon.

1 – 4 pm – Walk-In Bingo, At the Big Tent, Lakeside Park.

1 pm – Fossil Dig, South Shore Park – located behind Little League fields.

4 – 7 pm – Polish Festival Dinner, St. Ignatius Catholic School gym, 545 S. Third St., Cost: $15 dine in or take out.

8 pm – Cemetery Tour Showing – Rogers Theater. Learn about some of the fascinating people who reside in Memorial Park Cemetery and their role in the history of the area.

8 pm – Midnight – High Speed Band, Admission: $8.00 at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

7 am – 40th Nautical City Run/Walk For Health, registration 6 – 8 pm Friday at 206 N 1st Street or 7 to 8:15 am at Lakeside Pavilion – start times: 1-mile run/walk 8:30 am, 6K open run/walk approx. 9 am.

8 am – Nautical City Festival Men’s & Women’s Slowpitch Softball Tournament, at various fields.

8:30 am – 11:30 am – Knights Of Columbus Scholarship Breakfast at St. Ignatius School Gym. Cost: $10; children 6-12yr $5; children 5yr and under free.

9 am – Spitzer Tournament (31st annual) at the Rogers City Serviceman’s Club.

9:30 am – Kiddie Games, at the band shell area, Lakeside Park, for ages 3-10

10 am & 1 pm – Tour Carmeuse Americas’ Quarry, narrated bus tour: children under 14 $5; adults $10. Purchase tickets at the PICHM gift shop.

10 am – 3 pm – Nautical City Festival Antique And Classic Car Show, at Westminster Park registration 8 am to 11 am, pre-registration $15, day of show $20.

10 am – 5 pm – Print Your Own T-shirt, children can make their own T-shirt until 5 pm at Dockside Printing starting at $10. Ages 4 and up.

10 am – noon – Rosco the Clown at band shell area, Lakeside Park.

10 am – 5 pm – Juried Arts & Crafts Show, courthouse square.

10 am – noon – Giant Equipment Display At Main Gate of Calcite.

11 am – Bloody Mary Bar – Start your Saturday with the festival’s best bloody Mary bar at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park.

11:30 am – 2:30 pm – Strawberry Shortcake & Ice Cream Social, Westminster Presbyterian Church grounds, across from the car show.

Noon – 10 pm – Family Fun Tyme Amusement, $1.50 single tickets, armband $25.

Noon – Pet Show, categories: best nautical attire, most exotic/ unique, oldest, ugliest, smallest, most fabulous, best trick(s), crowd favorite, and judges’ choice, at the band shell.

Noon – Horseshoe Tournament, register at time of event, alongside of the Big Tent, Lakeside Park.

Noon – 3 pm – Archery, Shotgun and .22 Rifle Shooting, at Presque Isle County Sportsmen’s Club, 1 ½ miles west of Adrian’s Sport Shop. Ages 7-13 instructed and supervised by Certified Range Office. All equipment provided. Must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

1 pm – Rogers City 1971 Centennial, Picture show at the Rogers Theater presented by the PICHM and hosted by Mark Munn..

2 pm – Nowicki’s Brat Eating Contest, $10 per person for the first 12 people who sign up between 11 -11:30 am, at the Big Tent.

2 pm – Rosco The Clown, This entertainment for children will be held at the courthouse square.

3 pm – Antique and Classic Car Show Cruise, Route: South Second Street to Orchard Street to Third Street to Depot Street.

7:30 pm – Shipwrecks of Lake Huron and the Underwater Preserve at Rogers Theater.

8 pm – Midnight – Tommy K And The Rock Show Band, tribute band, admission: $10 at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

8 am – Nautical City Festival Men’s & Women’s Softball Tournament, various fields, finals at Sports Park (The Hole).

8:30 am – 11:30 am – Festival Breakfast at St. Ignatius Catholic School gym, adults: $10 children 6-12yr $5, 5yr and under FREE.

10:30 am – Until Sold Out Chicken, barbecue dinner, Includes coleslaw, roll & chips at Lakeside Park. Drive-up available.

11 am – 3 pm – Juried Arts & Crafts Show at courthouse square.

11:30 am – 2:30 pm – Strawberry Shortcake & Ice Cream Social, Westminster Presbyterian Church grounds.

12:30 pm – Grand Parade, theme “I Love America”. Route: Gilpin Memorial Field, north on Third Street. Grand marshal: Beach & Kellie Hall.

1 pm – Tent Opens (entertainment in the Big Tent, Lakeside Park after parade) $3 entry, kids under 12 FREE.

2 pm – Cornhole Tournament at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park.

4 – 8 pm – The Kielbasa Kings, polka at the Big Tent, Lakeside Park.

9 pm – Last Call in the Big Tent, Lakeside Park.

10 pm – Tent Closes.

10 pm – Fireworks Display – A fireworks display/show will begin at dusk. Rain-out date: Sunday Aug. 14.