Roland “Duane” Walters, 70, of Cheboygan, died at home Wednesday, July 27, 2022, with his family surrounding him. He was born in Tower December 22, 1951, and lived his entire life in Cheboygan County. Duane made his career working for Tube Fab in Afton where he was employed for 28 years and retired as a night shift foreman. He married the love of his life, Deborah “Debbie” Ann Rupert, in Onaway May 22, 1971. They were blessed with 46 years of marriage at the time of Debbie’s passing in 2017.

A tad nostalgic, Duane loved old cars, especially the ‘57 Chevy Bel Air, and oldies rock ‘n’ roll music. Elvis Presley, The Everly Brothers, and Johnny Rivers were some of his favorites. He enjoyed woodworking, wrenching on motors and loved motorcycles. A skilled gardener, Duane always planted a garden and grew the most beautiful vegetables that he shared with family and friends. Even in his declining health, he planted cucumbers and tomatoes in containers, supervising, as his son, Courtney, cared for his plants. Duane enjoyed fishing, loved getting together with his buddies, and was a fantastic cook with breakfast being his specialty.

Duane had a hearty laugh that came from deep in his belly; it was a contagious laugh that was joyful, boisterous, and could be heard above all else. He easily made others chuckle with his joking and teasing. Duane had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need.

The patriarch of the family, he was fiercely protective of those he loved and was the glue that held his family together. Duane was proud of his family, loved each of them dearly, and took special care of Courtney. All children and babies held a special place in Duane’s heart, but he especially adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It brought great comfort to Duane when he and Courtney were baptized just a few weeks ago July 4, 2022.

Duane will be sadly missed by his son, Courtney Walters, of Cheboygan; daughters, Windy (Mike Sr.) Brockette of Wolverine, Heidi (Robert) Robinson of Indian River, Kiley Walters of Florida and Kasey Heggen (Donnie Huffman) of Kuna, Idaho; grandchildren Trevor, Anthony, Michael Jr., Quinn, Zaine, Robyn, Jeremiah, Zach, Zaylinn, Colter, Aliyah and Kendra; and three great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Clover and Zaire; as well as three more on the way! He is also survived by his sisters, Helen Mearing of Indiana and Jeanette Wesley of Afton; brothers, Dick Bidwell of Millersburg/Florida, Harold “Buggs” Bidwell of Onaway and Christopher Bidw

ell of Cheboygan; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Duane was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie; two grandchildren, Niles Ash and Whitney Bettis; brothers, Howard Bidwell and Aaron Auger; an infant sister, Linda Kay Bidwell; his mother, Sylvia Auger; and his stepfathers, Richard Bidwell and Merl Auger.

A graveside service was held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Tower Saturday, July 30, with hospice chaplain Dianne Myers officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Indian River Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Duane to Straits Area Services, P.O. Box 6042, Cheboygan, MI 49721. Please indicate on your check “In Memory of Duane Walters.”