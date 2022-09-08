Captain Raymond Walter “Butch” Modrzynski was born May 15, 1926, in Rogers City to Stanley and Frances (Romel) Modrzynski.

He passed away at Bowman Place in Three Rivers Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the age of 96.

Butch is survived by his wife of 72 years, Caroline; children, Bill (Annielaurie) of Lawrence, Kansas, Paul (Donna) of Gaylord, Jean (Felix) Skalski of Three Rivers, Mary Jo (Kenton) Vaughn of Gulliver and Tomas (Jessica) of Three Rivers; daughters-in-law,

Dona Modrzynski of San Antonio, Texas, and Debra Modrzynski of Indian River; two brothers, Clem of Alpena and James (Linda) of Manistee; five sisters, Genevieve (Frank) Gierak of Washington, Patricia (Bernard) Malkowski, and Joyce (Ronald) Klee both of Houghton Lake, Gladys (Ron) Kuznicki of Lupton and Charlene (Patrick) Leen of Nokomis, Florida; 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Rogers City Thursday, September 15 at 2 p.m., followed by a gathering of friends and family at The Lighthouse Restaurant.

