Captain Raymond Walter “Butch” Modrzynski
Captain Raymond Walter “Butch” Modrzynski was born May 15, 1926, in Rogers City to Stanley and Frances (Romel) Modrzynski.
He passed away at Bowman Place in Three Rivers Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the age of 96.
Butch is survived by his wife of 72 years, Caroline; children, Bill (Annielaurie) of Lawrence, Kansas, Paul (Donna) of Gaylord, Jean (Felix) Skalski of Three Rivers, Mary Jo (Kenton) Vaughn of Gulliver and Tomas (Jessica) of Three Rivers; daughters-in-law,
Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Rogers City Thursday, September 15 at 2 p.m., followed by a gathering of friends and family at The Lighthouse Restaurant.
Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.