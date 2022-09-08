Betty Louise Wright

Betty Louise Wright, 92, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home September 2, 2022. She was born March 9, 1930 in Dearborn to George and Iva (Kortman) Baker. Betty is survived by a daughter, Tamara Witkowski of Rogers City; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Carl Grulke.

A private graveside service will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.