Edmund “Ed” Harry Erickson

Edmund "Ed" Harry Erickson, 93, of Rogers City passed away August 28, 2022 at MyMichigan Health in Alpena. He was born September 26, 1928 in Rogers City to Harry and Myrtle (Booth) Erickson.

Ed is survived by his wife, Ester; four children, Richard Erickson of Cheboygan, Harry (Sue) Erickson of Davison, Janet Kube of Caledonia and Kris Erickson of Sault Ste. Marie; 10 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren; one brother, Ralph (Marge) Erickson of Rogers City; daughter-in-law, Joan Erickson of Rogers City; and sister-in-law, Sally Erickson of Rogers City.

A graveside service will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rogers City Friday, September 16 at 3 p.m. Memorials may be given to Rogers City Baptist Church in memory of Edmund Erickson.

