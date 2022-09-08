Helen V. “Babe” Berg

Helen V. "Babe" Berg, 98, of Rogers City passed away in Rogers City August 4, 2022 while holding her granddaughter's hand. She was born November 12, 1923 in Rogers City to Alfred and Helen (Wyant) Peltz. She is survived by granddaughter, Melissa Misner of Lansing; a great-grandson; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, September 17, from 1 p.m. through time of her memorial service at 2 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Luke Episcopal Church or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.