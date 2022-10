Herbert D. Dowker

Herbert D. Dowker, 84, of Onaway passed away Sunday September 25, 2022 at Medilodge of Rogers City. Surviving are his wife, Kay Dowker of Onaway; a son, Donald (Diane) Dowker of Kewadin; two daughters, Nicole (Delos) Cripps of Onaway and Jennifer Dowker of Cheboygan; 17 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim Dowker of Wisconsin/Florida; sisters, Louise Hopkins, Laura Kreger of Gaylord, Joan King of Gaylord and Janet Weber of Gaylord; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 9, from 4 – 7 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home, Onaway. Rosary service and eulogy will be Sunday October 9, at 7 p.m. at Chagnon Funeral Home

Funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, October 10, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Onaway.

Final resting place will be at North Allis Township Cemetery.