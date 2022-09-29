Dolores M. Pylak

Dolores M. Pylak, 99, of Huron Beach passed away September 21, 2022 at Medilodge of Rogers City . Surviving are her children, Rosemary Hazelett of Ocqueoc, Robert Pylak, Barbara Davis of Huron Beach and Deborah (Karl) Seifferlein of Clinton Township; 14 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. ript'> ript'>

Visitation and rosary service were Friday, September 23, at the Chagnon Funeral Home.

Funeral Mass was Saturday, September 24, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway. Final resting place is at St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Ocqueoc.