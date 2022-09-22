James “Jim” Louis Talaske

James "Jim" Louis Talaske, 75, of Reed City passed away at his home Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born in Rogers City January 13, 1947, to Blanche and Louis Talaske along with his four siblings Daniel (Kathy), Thomas (Cathy), Joseph (Tish) and Mary. After graduating high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, earned his bachelor's degree summa cum laude, his Juris Doctor from Wayne State University, joined the law firm of Thompson and Weger in Reed City and was elected Osceola County prosecutor. In 2000, Jim opened his own law office in Reed City, where he helped people with everything from family law, wills/estates, to criminal defense.

He and his wife, Darlene D. Fuller were married December 4, 1982, and together they raised three sons, Stanislaus (Stosh) 34, his wife Leanna and their three daughters, Natalie (8), Candice (6) and Noelle (0); Piotr (Peter) 32, his wife Katelyn and their two children, Thaddeus (4) and Marcella (2); and Alexander (Al) 28.

Memorials can be made to Presque Isle County Right to Life (P.O. Box 293, Rogers City, MI 49779).

A Catholic funeral Mass was held in his honor at St. Philip-Neri Catholic Church in Reed City. Burial took place at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Rogers City.