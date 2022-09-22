Steven “Steve” Paul Main

Steven "Steve" Paul Main, 58, died peacefully from renal cell carcinoma at his home in Onaway September 16, 2022.

He was born October 26, 1963 in Flint to Marvin and Gloria Main.

Surviving Steve are wife, Kathie Main; Steven, Racheal, Lex and Millie Main, Danyale and Rick “Link” Post, Laura, Jim, DJ, Madison, Darin and Ava Wolgast, Daniel, Misty and Asher Nash, Kathie Dean, Colleen Lahaie, Teri and Bob Ward, Matt and Liz Main, Greg and Ann Marie Main, Jeff and Barb Main, Andrea and Mike Baker, Chris and Mike Mularski, Rose Main and Steve; and good friends, Todd and Sarah Hopp; as well as his four legged fur baby, Jackson.