Ruth Irene Rothe

Ruth Irene Rothe, 80, of Rogers Township passed away September 17, 2022 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born February 7, 1942 in Bad Axe to Edward and Irene (Lawitzke) Hass. Ruth is survived by her husband, Edward; a son, Daniel Rothe of Rogers Township; a daughter, Deborah (Henry Mayer) Rothe of Midland; two granddaughters; a sister, Rachel Klaus of Minden City; and a brother, Kenneth (Esther) Hass of Memphis.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, September 22) from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday at Peace Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until time of her funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating.

Burial will follow at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.