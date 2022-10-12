Adonna Marie Dietlin

Adonna Marie Dietlin, 87, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family October 5, 2022. She was born April 17, 1935 in Rogers City to Leonard and Helen (Wisniewski) Meyers.

She is survived by two sons, Henry (Nancy) Dietlin III of Rogers City and Dennis Dietlin of Kalamazoo; a daughter, Lisa Dietlin of Rogers City; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Alvis (Karen) Meyers.

No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund or a charity of your choice in memory of Adonna Dietlin.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.