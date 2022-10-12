Henrietta Mae Ellenberger

Henrietta Mae Ellenberger, 95, of Onaway, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Aspen Ridge Retirement Village in Gaylord. Henrietta or “Hank” as she was known by many, was born May 1, 1927 in Cheboygan to Charles and Laura Meggitt Jones. She was raised in Cheboygan and graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1945. On February 26, 1949 she married Thomas “Tom” A. Ellenberger in Cheboygan. They were blessed with 67 years of marriage at the time of Tom’s passing in 2016. Tom and Henrietta owned Albert Ellenberger Lumber Company in Onaway for many years where Hank did a little bit of everything to help run the store. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who made a loving home for her family. >

Surviving Henrietta are her three sons, Thomas (Barbara), Raymond (Dianne) and Robert (Norma), all of Onaway; six grandchildren, Andy, Chris, Ben, Molly, Michelle and Greg; as well as four great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Bill Ellenberger of Onaway; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; sisters, Margaret, Violet, Laura Rose and Millie; and brothers, Richard and Freddie.

Private services for Henrietta will be held at Chagnon Funeral Home with interment at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Onaway.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Henrietta to Hospice of Michigan at www.HOM.org or Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.