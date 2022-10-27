Delores Valeria Bruning

Delores Valeria Bruning, 95, of Rogers Township passed away October 21, 2022 at Medilodge in Alpena. She was born October 22, 1926 in Ocqueoc to William and Martha (Sorgenfrei) Karsten. Delores married Vaughn Baker June 22, 1946 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death March 12, 1986. She was a life member of Immanuel Lutheran's Ladies Aid. She also was a Sunday school teacher for many years. Delores loved to bowl and she was inducted into the Rogers City Bowling Hall of Fame. She gave up bowling at the age of 90. Delores married Richard Bruning April 27, 1996 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, he also preceded her in death December 8, 2020. Delores is survived by her two children, Cheryl (Paul) Derry of Alpena and Michael (Andrea) Baker of Moltke; six grandchildren, Shannon Sorby, Matthew Derry, Jeannette Baker, Stacy Heneveld, Terri Schubert and Scott Baker; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three stepdaughters, Janice (Lee) Andrews of Jenison, Sally (Anthony) Schepis of Perry and Karen (Thomas) Hesselschwerdt of Grand Rapids; nine step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn; husband, Richard; and her son, Eric.

Visitation and prayer service was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, October 24. Visitation continued Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church through time of her funeral with the Rev. Keith Lemley officiating.

Burial followed at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice in memory of Delores Bruning.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.