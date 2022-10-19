Judy Ann McFarland, 75, of Ocqueoc, passed away peacefully Friday, October 14, 2022 at Pray Family Assisted Living in Clio.

The daughter of John and Ardith (Knight) Ellenberger, Judy was born March 12, 1947 in Petoskey and graduated from Petoskey High School in 1965.

She worked as a certified nursing assistant for 35 years before retiring in 2011. In 2000, Judy met the love of her life, her partner and soulmate, Gary Jurk.

Judy loved God, fishing, boating and going for rides. She loved her children and enjoyed taking trips to visit them.

She was a big fan of the Detroit Tigers and had a special place in her heart for animals, especially cats.

Judy is survived by her partner, Gary Jurk of Millersburg; sons, Allan (Brandy) McFarland of Naturita, Colorado and Michael McFarland of Stanton; Gary’s children who she loved like her own, Amy Starkle of Davison, Philip (Angela) Jurk of Fenton and Paul (Amber) Jurk of Honor; grandchildren, Shelby (Dalton) Carothers of Grand Junction, Colorado, Saige (Christian) of Naturita, Colorado, Andy McFarland of Stanton, Haley, Alyssa, Ashlyn, Philip and Parker; as well as a great-grandson, Ryker Carothe

rs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; youngest son, Daniel McFarland; and a sister, Sharon.

Judy’s family will receive friends at Chagnon Funeral Home Saturday, October 22, from 10 a.m. up until the start of the service beginning at 11 a.m. A meal will follow at Millersburg Community Hall.

Chaplain Goodie Cox will officiate and lifelong family friend, Bryan Leach, will have Judy’s eulogy.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Judy to your local humane society or the Onaway Ambulance Equipment fund.