Thomas John Richter, 74, passed away peacefully at the Toni and Trish Hospice House after a battle with cancer. Thomas was born October 28, 1947 in Saginaw to Charles Richter and Adelaide Richter (Popp). Some of his last words were “there are no survivors of this world.” He had a strong faith and he wasn’t afraid because he knew the promise that was waiting for him. Many knew him as, Dr. Richter, small-town veterinarian and owner of the Freeland Animal Clinic and for his amazing wildlife inspired and Michigan commemorative pottery in his “retirement” career- Richter Stoneware Pottery. Thomas was the eldest of three boys born to his parents Adelaide and Charles Richter. He has been preceded in death by his mother and father as well as his brothers John Richter and Charles “Chuck” Richter.

Thomas grew up in Clare and later Midland, where he attended Midland High School, owned a veterinary practice in Freeland and then resided for the past 20 years in Onaway near his beloved “camp” on Tower Pond. He enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, always making sure to point out plants, animals and God’s amazing creations. Those who knew him, knew he was kind, gentle, spunky, creative and intelligent. He worked hard, but certainly loved his afternoon nap. He was always teaching about nature, God’s word and the wisdom he had gathered over the years. He coined several phrases that those who knew him will use long into the future.

He is survived by his four children, Todd Richter of Britton, Kristin Gibbs (Darrick) of Freeland, Kari Diederich (Todd) of Midland and Kelly Rosales (Luis) of Davidson, North Carolina; and eight grandchildren Seth Richter, Noah Mehl, Gavin Mehl, Kelsi Rickman, Zoe Rickman, Jaybriel Rosales, Taliana Rosales and Jayden Rosales. He adored his family and found ways

to always bring adventure and remain connected to them through spending time outdoors, mushroom hunting, target shooting and countless science fair projects. He will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.

