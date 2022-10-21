Local banking institution to close Rogers City branch Jan. 13

A local institution has fallen victim to “consolidation,” as a corporate spokesperson termed it. Employees at the Rogers City branch of Huntington National Bank got notice of the pending closure of the branch.

A notice that the Rogers City branch will “close permanently on Friday, January 13, 2023,” was posted at the front door and in the drive thru, Oct. 13, 90 days before the closing date. The notice further states, “But this isn’t goodbye! We are looking forward to serving you at this nearby location: Hillman…”

The four employees who work in the Rogers City branch were given notice the week before, although it was not clear to them if they would be given positions at other branches.

Presque Isle Newspapers reached out to Huntington’s corporate office and got a reply from communications manager Samantha A. Myers that answered some questions, but left others unanswered.

“Huntington National Bank continuously evaluates the branch network and products and services to meet evolving customer needs. Our multiyear plan enables us to expand our branch presence in several strategic, high-growth markets, as well as invest in our legacy branch network through building and ATM enhancements. We will fund these investments through thoughtful network optimization that will include 31 branch consolidations in January 2023 throughout Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Minnesota. All impacted colleagues will be offered jobs at nearby Huntington locations so they may continue supporting the communities they have become a part of,” Myers said.

WHILE NOT saying so in clear terms, the statement implies that enhancements at “high-growth markets” will come at the cost of closing 31 branches across five states. Follow-up questions for clarification to Myers were not answered.

The closest locations are in Hillman and Alpena; however, Alpena’s downtown branch on Chisholm is part of the consolidation, reducing four branches in northeast lower Michigan to two.

“The impending closure of the Huntington Bank branch here in Rogers City is not what our community would hope for, but it was also not unexpected. Once our local bank was bought out first by Chemical Bank, followed by TCF and immediately thereafter by Huntington the handwriting was on the wall. Local citizens and businesses support local financial institutions because those businesses are seen giving back to the community. The migration of accounts to Awakon, Calcite Credit Union and Huron State Bank has been taking place over the past several years, as we all witnessed our local businesses donating to local schools, concerts, the Main Street program and other community focused initiatives,” said Rogers City mayor Scott McLennan.

“The lesson here is that the most successful businesses in a small community are those that give back and invest in activities that help their town to prosper and be more vibrant. We are truly fortunate to have exceptional local financial partners.”

Alex Harimoto, Rogers City’s Michigan Main Street executive director voiced his opinion on the pending closure.

“It is unfortunate to hear that Huntington Bank will be closing its doors in Rogers City. Though this may be viewed as a small stumble for our community, I remain optimistic for the future,” Harimoto said.

THE BANKING business in Rogers City began as a private bank started by C.H. Osgood in 1890. The first check cashed at the bank came from Advance founder Fredrick Denny Larke. The first place of business was a house on Huron Avenue before moving into a building on the present location of Renick Brothers Plumbing and Heating. In 1906, Osgood and new partner Paul. H. Hoeft obtained a charter to form Presque Isle County Savings Bank, opening for business Jan. 2, 1907 with total resources of $75,990.40.

In 1922 the bank consolidated with the State Savings Bank of Rogers. Another change came in 1949 when the stock of the bank was purchased bringing new management to the bank with G.J. Kane named president and John Blasky serving as cashier.

In 1910 a new domed building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Third Street opened, that was razed in March, 1964 to clear the way for the present building that opened Sept. 15, 1964.

IN RECENT years, the bank has changed corporate ownership and made name changes that included Farmers and Merchants, North Bank, Independent Bank, Chemical Bank, then TCF in 2020 with Huntington taking over in November 2021.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is an American bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. It was founded in 1866 by Pelatia Webster “P.W.” Huntington and operates banks in 10 states.

Rogers City continues to be served by locally-owned institutions Huron State Bank, Awakon Federal Credit Union and Calcite Credit Union.