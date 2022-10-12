Loretta Marie McLain

Loretta Marie McLain, 62, of Ocqueoc passed away at home October 4, 2022. She was born June 7, 1960 in Farmington Hills to William and Betty (Collom) Arbour.

Loretta is survived by her significant other, Glenn Chatel; a daughter, Catherine; four granddaughters; mother, Betty; a brother, William (Nicole); three sisters, Marianne (Kevin), Aimee and Annette; and her nieces and nephews.

Graveside service and burial took place at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery in Hillman Friday, October 7, at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.