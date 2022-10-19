Rolland “Rolly” Leonard Rieger, 91, of Millersburg, died at home, with his family at his bedside Thursday, October 13, 2022. “Rolly” was born September 8, 1931 in Ocqueoc, the son of Leonard and Laurabelle (Middaugh) Rieger. He married the love of his life, Geraldine “Gerrie” K. Boldrey at the Hillman Methodist Church August 20, 1960. They were blessed with over 40 years of marriage at the time of Gerrie’s death January 28, 2001.

When he was 23 years old, Rolly went to Korea to fight during the Korean War. A proud and patriotic Army war veteran, he was a member of the Millersburg Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post and Onaway VFW Post 5857. With his strong Christian faith, he was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onaway, which he helped to build. Hardworking, Rolly and his brother, Lenny, began working at their father’s sawmill, Onaway Wood Products, while they were but youngsters. After the untimely death of their father, Rolly continued to grow the company into a thriving industrial lumber company. He was a charter member of the Michigan Association of Timberman and worked as a consultant for new mills across many states.

Through the years he farmed hundreds of acres of land and owned several other businesses in Millersburg including Rieger’s Market and The Apple Barrel Cafe.

Rolly Rieger was the definition of a life well lived. He was passionate about God, his family, and the great outdoors. He loved music, especially old country…Willie, Waylon, and Haggard were some of his favorites. He enjoyed playing guitar and passed on his love of making music to his family. Rolly enjoyed deer season in northern Michigan as well as hunting trips out West.

He loved fishing trips to Canada with his buddies where it was always a good time with plenty of shenanigans, lots of laughs, and stories to be shared for years to come. Rolly was an avid snowmobiler who knew the trail system better than anyone, after all, he groomed the trails in Presque Isle County until he was 84 years old and was the founder of Presque Isle Snow Trails serving as its president for 21 years. He loved breaking trails and led many snowmobile safaris earning himself the nickname, “Leader.” It was always an adventure when riding with Mr. Rieger.

Rolly was blessed with the gift of gab and ability to tell a good story (and he had some good ones!). He was charismatic, well-loved, and seemed to know everyone, which may have been because he always took the time to not just say hello, but to have a nice conversation.

He was truly a wonderful friend who cared about others and his community. Proud of where he was from, Rolly had a great love for Millersburg. His contributions to the community were recognized in 2020 when he was named Honored Citizen of Millersburg.

Rolland Rieger was an amazing husband, father and grandfather who loved his family beyond measure and had a special connection with his children and grandchildren. Rolly’s love for his family and friends, his love for the outdoors, and his zest for life will be fondly remembered. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Shelley Rieger (Mark Kuizenga) of Bay City, Sheri (John) Duflo of Newberry, Roulene Condit of Onaway and Angie (Bob) Joseph of Missouri; sons, Rolland (Michelle) Rieger and James (Julie) Rieger, both of Millersburg; grandchildren, Sterling McGinn, Jimmy Rieger II, Rolland Rieger II, Donia Parr, Levi (Katie) Parr, Aaron Parr, Jenica Joseph and Jaymin (Kate) Joseph; great-grandchildren, Chase, Hattie, Dakota, Ellie and Emma; as well as a great-great-grandchild, Nevaeh Parr. Rolly also leaves his sisters, Deborah Kreft of Florida, Sharon Johnston of Crystal Falls and Geraldine (Les) Kranzo of Hawks; Jerry Salada, who was like a son; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding Rolly in death were his wife, Gerrie; a sister, Leona “Onie” Pomranke; a brother, Leonard “Lenny” “Goat” Rieger; and his parents.

Visitation was held at Chagnon Funeral Home Monday,

October 17, followed by a funeral service at Holy Cross Lutheran Church Tuesday, October 18.The Rev. Trenton Wollberg officiated.

Rolly’s final resting place is in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery where Onaway VFW Post 5857 accorded military honors following the funeral service.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Rolland Rieger to Hospice of Michigan at www.HOM.org or Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onaway.

The Rieger family would like to acknowledge and thank Hospice of Michigan, Michelle Rieger, and Blair Griffin for the care and compassion shown to Rolly. “Your kindness touched our hearts.”