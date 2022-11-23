Brock Douglas Dagner

Brock Douglas Dagner, 71, of Rogers City passed away at home November 19, 2022. He was born April 28, 1951 in Rogers City to Frederick and Dorothy (Meyer) Dagner. Brock is survived by six children, Shane Dagner of Traverse City, Christie (Steve) Bruski of Alpena, Stacey (Dareck) Duwe of Cleveland, Ohio, Erik (Tracy) Guy of Alpena, Douglas (Melissa) Moors of Imlay City and Cortney Sheldon of Cleveland, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Michael (Carol nee Szczcrowski) of Norway, Rebecca (William) Hanson of Rogers City, Molly (Emil) Zielaskowski of Rogers City, Kerry (Ralph) Viegelahn of Rogers City and Cindy (Allen) Streich of Rogers City.

A Celebration of Life will take place at UpNorth 23 Restaurant and Lounge Saturday, November 26, from noon until 2 p.m.

Inurnment will take place next to his wife, Dawn at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.