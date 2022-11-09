Dell Joseph Robbins, 87, of Rogers City passed away at home November 6, 2022.

He was born March 14, 1935 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin to Dell and Leonarda (Novak) Robbins.

Dell is survived by his wife, Mary Lynn; five children, Jeffrey (Ann) Robbins of Alpena, Gregory (Carmella) Robbins of Port Huron, Kathleen (Tim) Green of Buckley, Laura (Kris) Schuller of DePere, Wisconsin and Amy (Gregg) Trafelet of Rogers City; a daughter-in-law, Jody Peppler of Portland, Oregon; a stepdaughter, Candace (Anthony) Kowalski of Rogers City; a stepson, Richard (Barbara) Friedrich of Millington; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jerry Robbins of Manitowoc, Wisconsin; a sister, Nancy Rice of Boise, Idaho; a brother-in-law, Richard Barkey of Rochester Hills; and an extensive extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sally Robbins; two children, Chris Robbins and Kim (Tim) Rogan; a brother, Jack Robbins; a sister, Mary Haigler; and a sister-in-law, Lorraine Barkey.

Dell graduated in 1953 from Flint Kearsley High School where he played football and basketball. He worked for Pepsi Cola in Flint until 1971 when he was transferred to Alpena. He was involved in the Quarterback Club where he served at the president in 1972 and 1973. Dell was also the president of the Alpena High School Cheerleading Booster Club for several years. He worked at Alpena Beverage as a wine salesman until he started his own business in 1992 “Dell’s Candy,” servicing eight counties.

After selling his candy busi

ness, he worked for Griffin Beverage and Huron Distributor. He retired at the age of 75 so he could slow down and enjoy life. His first project was to build a 10-by-10 deck with seating and plant holder. He was a master gardener and could tell a great story.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, November 10) from 4-8 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Friday from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating.

Memorials may be given to Friends Together or St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund.

