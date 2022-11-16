Kirk Carl Newsted Sr., 60, of Onaway, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. The son of Jack and Mabel (Rose) Newsted, Kirk was born in Onaway May 12, 1962. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; a son, Kirk Carl Newsted Jr., both of Onaway; as well as his dogs, Happy and Lucky. Kirk also leaves his sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. As were Kirk’s wishes, cremation has taken place and he will be honored by his family privately.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Kirk to his family to help with final expenses, c/o Chagnon Funeral Home, P.O. Box 480, Onaway, MI 49765.