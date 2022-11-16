James “Jim” Cubalo Nichol

James “Jim” Cubalo Nichol, 79, of Rogers City passed away peacefully November 14, 2022 at Medilodge in Alpena. He was born June 28, 1943 in Rogers City to James B. and Julia (Cubalo) Nichol. 64675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> 64675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Jim is survived by two children, Lisa Nichol of Fairborn, Ohio and Patti (Ralph) Guenterberg of Hawks; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, November 21, from 6 p.m. through time of his funeral at 7 p.m. where Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars will offer a military tribute during his funeral.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.