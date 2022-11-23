Peggy Adele Skuse, 80, of Holt, formerly of Onaway and Mason, passed away with her family by her side Wednesday, November 16, 2022. She was born April 11, 1942 in Croswell to Stanley and Irene (McVety) Dayton.

Peggy was a graduate of Clawson High School, Adrian College, and Michigan State University where she earned her master’s degree. Peggy worked in the mission field, teaching at missions in both South Carolina and Laredo, Texas.

She moved to Mason in 1976 and taught physical education at Mason Public Schools for 32 years. Peggy married her beloved husband, Thomas “Tom” M. Skuse June 24, 1990.

She was a member of the United Methodist Women and Mason College Club. They moved to Onaway in 1999 after retiring where Peggy continued to enjoy being an active member of her community.

She joined the Friends of the Library, the Onaway United Methodist Church and volunteered as a hospice caregiver and hospital helper in Petoskey. Tom and Peggy were also members of Kountry Kampers for 20 years.

Peggy is survived by her son, Mark Fillmore of East Lansing; a daughter, Carolyn (Duane) Brown; and her two granddaughters, Katelyn and Lindsey

Brown. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Kevin and Matthew Skuse and Jeanneen (Scott) Dalos and Ann Trueworthy and their children. She is survived by her sisters, Mary Catherine Conroy, Diane (Jim) Millington and Paula Karazuba. She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Skuse; a stepdaughter, Becky Bonilla and parents.

A memorial service for Peggy was held Tuesday, November 22 at Mason First United Methodist Church in Mason.

Memorial contributions can be made in Peggy’s name to the Mason First United Methodist Church scholarship fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grbdmason.com for Peggy›s family.