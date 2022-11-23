Daniel Elmer Zielaskowski

Daniel Elmer Zielaskowski, 95, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home November 17, 2022. He was born November 19, 1926 in Rogers City to Anthony and Elizabeth (Schott) Zielaskowski. Daniel is survived by four children, Margaret Schneider of Indianapolis, Indiana, Christine (Jeffrey) Cook of Gaylord, John (Jane) Zielaskowski of Rogers City and Lila (Arnie) Millsap of Leonard; seven grandchildren; a stepgrandson; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, November 27, from 4 until 8 p.m. the rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Monday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church from 9 a.m. through time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will offer a military tribute following Mass.

Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given to Presque Isle County Council on Aging, Meals on Wheels.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.